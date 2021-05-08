Poet, limerick writer Jaraganahalli Shivashankar’s death condoled

Writer Jaraganahalli Shivashankar’s death condoled

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • May 08 2021, 23:40 ist
  • updated: May 09 2021, 00:24 ist

Poet and limerick writer Kendra Kannada Sahitya Parishat honourary secretary Jaraganahalli Shivashankar’s demise is an irreparable loss to the world of Kannada literature, said Kodagu district Kannada Sahitya Parishat former president T P Ramesh.

“Shivashankar shared a special bond with Kodagu. He inaugurated the third edition of taluk Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Siddapura,” recalled Ramesh.

He had also served as the state vice president of Sharana Sahitya Parishat, added Ramesh.

