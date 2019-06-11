Poets’ meet on June 14

Poets’ meet on June 14

DH News Service
DH News Service, Kottigehara,
  • Jun 11 2019, 22:19pm ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2019, 22:32pm ist

K P Poornachandra Tejaswi Prathishtana and Sahamatha, Chikkamagaluru, will organise one-day poets meet for upcoming poets in the district on June 14, said Sahamatha convener Ivan D'Silva. 

Addressing a press meet, he said that Prof Rajendra Chenni of Kuvempu University will deliver a talk on "Prakruthi Purusha" in the works of Da Ra Bendre. The poets meet will be held in the afternoon. Mudnakodu Chinnaswamy will preside over the meet. 

Writer L C Sumithra will speak on the reference to nature in Kuvempu's Mahakavya. 

The participating poets should recite poems written by them. For details contact: 94480 73330, 99809 53426, 96630 98873.

Poets’ meet
K P Poornachandra Tejaswi Prathishtana and Sahamatha
Chikkamagaluru
Comments (+)
 