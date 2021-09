Srishtiya Chiguru Kavi Balaga and Devi Prajwal will organise poets' meet and felicitation to achievers on account of Teachers’ Day celebrations on September 25, said Balaga president K P Sudarshan.

The programme will be held at Mahila Samaja hall.

Those poets who wish to take part can contact at 9900595761 on or before September 20 for registration.