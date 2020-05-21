Police bust ganja racket, 15 arrested

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • May 21 2020, 22:57 ist
  • updated: May 21 2020, 23:26 ist

The district police have busted ganja racket and arrested 15 persons in connection with ganja peddling.

Addressing mediapersons, Superintendent of Police Suman D Pennekar said that Nisar Ahmed, M S Sadi, Boutis D'Souza, M H Rafique, Karan Kumar, Muhamed Harris, Sahilal, Juban, Rizwan, C T Dinesh, Neravanda Ayyappa and M G Milan are arrested in Virajpet. A total of 9 kg ganja, 11 mobile phones, Rs two lakh cash and seven vehicles have been seized from the accused.

The accused by availing online passes, traveled to Mysuru to fetch ganja, and later it was sold at Sunkadakatte ground in Virajpet, SP told.

In another case of ganja peddling, three persons have been arrested in Madikeri. Safwan, M A Imran and M H Imran are the accused.

A total of 1.15 kg ganja and one car has been seized from the accused.

