Police carry out route march in Udupi

The police in Udupi carried out a route march on Friday to instil confidence in the minds of people amid hijab row.

The route march was held also to instil fear in the minds of trouble mongers.

Route march was held in various streets and strategic spots of the city.

Police sources said that a route march was held to ensure that no commotion or any kind of face-off takes place on the hijab issue. More than 238 police personnel and about 50 police officers including SP Vishnuvardhan and DySP Siddalingappa took part in the route march.

Route march was also held in Kaup. The route march was led by Kaup circle police inspector Prakash. About 90 personnel of three police stations, Kaup, Padubidri and Shirva, under Kaup Circle took part in the route march that was taken out for about two and a half kilometres from town to Polipu Junction and back to Kaup police station.

Route march was also held at Karkala and Kundapur town.

Sources said that higher officials of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) have also arrived in Udupi to monitor the situation and keep a vigil on the developments.