Police chief warns of stern action against violators of clampdown norms

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Dr P S Harsha has warned of initiating strict action against those who violate the lockdown order of the district administration to counter coronavirus disease.

Releasing a video statement on Monday, he said, “Coronavirus has put people into danger across the world. The coronavirus cases are increasing drastically in the country. The clampdown was announced to check the spread of coronavirus. People should adhere to the guidelines issued by the district administration.”

“The lockdown order of the district administration should not be considered lightly by the people. A concession has been given for shops selling grocery, vegetables and medicines. However, people should not misuse the exception provided. In case if we come across anyone misusing the exemption, then strict action will be initiated,” he warned.

Cases will be booked under IPC Section 188, 269 and 280 against those who violate the lockdown order. In case of necessity, such violators will be arrested, said the Police Commissioner.

In the interest of family and society, people should remain indoors, he appealed People should not come out of the houses unnecessarily and should maintain social distance. People should not gather in temples, mosques and churches. To avoid the spread of coronavirus, one can pray at home. The public should not organise any meetings and public gathering.

Further, he said the public transport system including KSRTC and private buses have suspended their operations. The resident welfare association of apartments should create awareness among apartment residents on the lockdown. If anyone is found violating the lockdown, then the public can inform the police or district administration.

Avoid unnecessary travel, DC tells those travelling

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh in a video message appealed to the people on adhering to the lockdown guidelines and avoid unnecessary travel.

“I received complaints from the public that shops were opened and business was as usual in many places. We cannot remain complacent and should prevent community transmission at all cost,” she stressed, appealing to the public to avoid unnecessary travel.

She also warned of initiating action against those who spread rumours on social media and refused to stay indoors.