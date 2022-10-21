Police commemoration day observed in Mangaluru

Police commemoration day observed in Mangaluru

The day commemorates the memory of ten policemen who sacrificed their lives while defending the country's borders with China in 1959

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Oct 21 2022, 17:25 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2022, 17:25 ist
Police Commemoration day observed at the Police Grounds in Mangaluru. Credit: DH Photo/Govindraj Javali

Dakshina Kannada district police, Mangaluru city police and the seventh battalion of Karnataka state reserve police unit here jointly observed 'Police Commemoration Day' at the district armed reserve office on Friday.

Read | Bow to all brave policemen who laid down their lives in line of duty: Kejriwal

Prinicipal district and sessions judge Ravindra M Joshi was the chief guest on the occasion. DK superintendent of police Rishikesh Bhagwan Sonawane, city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, IGP Devajyothi Ray and DCP Anshu Kumar paid homage at the martyrs' memorial.

The day commemorates the memory of ten policemen who sacrificed their lives while defending the country's borders with China in 1959.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Police Commemoration Day
Karnataka News
Mangaluru
India News

What's Brewing

Satyajit Ray’s ‘Pather Panchali’ named best Indian film

Satyajit Ray’s ‘Pather Panchali’ named best Indian film

10 things about Indian-origin UK PM contender Sunak

10 things about Indian-origin UK PM contender Sunak

A new cold war is heating up the Arctic

A new cold war is heating up the Arctic

Bengaluru startup makes toys based on Indian epics

Bengaluru startup makes toys based on Indian epics

Conmen ‘fool’ ATM, make away with Rs 3 lakh in B'luru

Conmen ‘fool’ ATM, make away with Rs 3 lakh in B'luru

 