Police deployed at Nethravathi bridge

Following a string of suicide acts off Nethravathi bridge, officials have deployed two policemen on Saturday to prevent people from committing such acts.

The decision to deploy policemen at the bridge came after Sadashiva (29) from Kadaba jumped from the bridge on Friday night and is feared to have drowned. Sadashiva’s body is yet to be traced, police sources added.

After V G Siddhartha, Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) founder, had jumped to his death from the Nethravathi bridge, three more people had followed suit within a fortnight. The first was rescued by fishermen and, in the second incident, the woman’s body was found near Someshwar.

After Siddhartha’s body was traced, many people, including Mangaluru South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath, had urged the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) to install CCTV cameras and intensify police patrolling, to prevent suicidal deaths.