Police firing: DCP appears for magisterial enquiry

DCP (Law and Order) Arunangshu Giri on Monday appeared before magisterial enquiry on the police firing that took place in the city on December 19.

The DCP furnished 38 documents to Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha, who is heading the magisterial enquiry. The inquiry was held at AC’s Court Hall in Mini Vidhana Soudha.

The DCP also submitted written statements, along with the documents, before the enquiry.

In his statement, Giri said, ‘’I was on duty, along with other police personnel, on December 19. We were trying to control the mob, who were protesting without obtaining permission from officials concerned. They attacked the police with lethal weapons. As many as 78 police officers and personnel were injured in the incident. To control the situation, we had to resort to firing.’’

Khazi Takhwa Ahmmed Musliyar also appeared before the magistrate and submitted his written statement connected to the incident. It is learnt that Khazi in his statement had said Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF) had organised a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act on December 19.

As the police had denied permission, the protest was withdrawn. The public were also informed.

“We do not have any connection with the riot of December 19,’’ he clarified.

‘’After the incident a few have started hating me. Attempts are made to murder me. I have already submitted a complaint to the police in this regard,’’ said sources quoting Khazi.

Speaking to mediapesons after the enquiry, Jagadeesha said that 30 police officers and personnel had appeared before him on Monday.

‘’The next hearing is scheduled on March 12 and Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha, along with other police personnel, will appear for the final hearing,’’ he added.