Police, forest staff reunite lost child with parents

A lost child was reunited with her parents, owing to the efforts by the forest department. The child had spent an entire night in a forest region, amid the chilling cold.

Nityashree is a one-and-a-half-year-old girl of daily wagers Nagaraj and Seetha. The parents had migrated from Tamil Nadu to Kodagu, for plantation labour. They had put the child to sleep, in a make-shift cradle with a saree, tied to a tree, in the coffee plantation belonging to Rajakushalappa in West Nammale village, on Sunday evening. When they returned from work, they were shocked to see the cradle empty. After the parents of the child failed to find their child, they informed the police.

The police personnel, with the help of forest department, carried out a search operation. On Monday morning, the child was found near a tree. After being let out in the open for nearly 12 hours, Nityashree had fallen ill and therefore was rushed to the hospital and provided necessary medical care.