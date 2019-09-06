Police get ‘Thank you’ letter from reformed addict

A youth, who was counselled into kicking his addiction to drugs, has written a letter to the commissioner of police thanking the police for helping him become sober.

Tweeting the letter of the youth, City Police Commissioner Dr P S Harsha said; “Really heart-touching moment. A young boy who was addicted to ganja was caught by police. After being counselled by police officials, he writes to me that he has changed for good... This is what we want.. not cases or arrests... They are tools to attain this result.. proud #nammakudlaldapolice.” He has, however, hidden the youth’s identity.

The police had arrested the youth while consuming ganja on September 2. In the letter, the youth said; “Kavoor inspector Raghav sir, ACP Srinivas sir made me understand the importance of life and career. They have led me in a good direction and showed me better ways to lead a life. Now, I have quit my habit.”