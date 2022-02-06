Police given free hand to act against cattle lifters, says minister

Dakshina Kannada District In-charge Minister V Sunil Kumar said that illegal transportation of cattle cannot be tolerated.

“The police and district administration have been directed to take stern action,” he informed during the inauguration of the office of the district in-charge minister at DC’s office on Saturday.

“The police have been asked to intensify patrolling to check illegal transportation of cattle. They have been given a free hand to act,” he added.

“I will consult MLAs on the development programmes,” he said.

To a query on the condition of NH 75, the minister said that he had informed the chief minister on the need to discuss the condition of National Highways connecting Udupi and Dakshina Kannada district.

In order to promote tourism, we need good roads, he added.

State BJP President and DK MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said, “Karnataka government has already passed a law to ban the slaughtering of cattle. The chief minister, home minister and district in-charge minister have already directed the officials to take stringent action against cattle lifters.”

‘CM to decide on Cabinet expansion’

Nalin Kumar Kateel said that it is left to the discretion of the chief minister to decide on Cabinet expansion.

“If he feels it is necessary, then he will consult the party high command and take a call. There is nothing wrong with MLAs aspiring for ministerial berths. But, it is not right to speak about it in the streets,” he added.