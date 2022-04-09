Police Habba 2022 held

Mangaluru City Police Habba 2022, a gettogether of the family of police personnel, was organised at the Fr Muller Convention Centre on Saturday.
As a part of the police habba, competitions like rangoli for family members and drawing for children were organised in the morning.
More than 100 people had taken part in the rangoli competitions. The rangoli competition saw myriad colourful designs and patterns.
A sudoku competition was also held for the police personnel.
Mangaluru Commissioner for Police N Shashi Kumar said, “It is a gathering of the family of police personnel. All are taking part in the competitions.”
In the evening cultural programmes, folk songs, devotional songs, group dance and one-act play were presented by police personnel.
Bharathnatyam was presented by Annapoorna Rithesh and team.
Maya magic, a magic show by Vikram Shetty and a play titled ‘Kopparige’ was staged by Tuluver Tudar Kalavider from Surathkal.
