Police hold route march in Mangaluru

In the backdrop of the High Court's verdict over the controversy on hijab, the police have strengthened security in Dakshina Kannada district.

To instil confidence in the public, the police carried out a route march in Mangaluru city. The route march passed through Kadri, KSRTC-PVS-KS Rao Road, before culminating at University College premises.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V and City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar have imposed Section 144 under CrPC till 6 pm of March 19. A holiday was declared for schools and colleges on Tuesday. Processions, vijayotsava, large gatherings and shouting slogans are prohibited.

City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that more than 1,200 police personnel will be deployed for the bandobast in the Commissionerate limits.

He said that senior police personnel have given directions to the police on precautionary measures to be taken in the district.

While briefing the police officers, Shashi Kumar said, "If there are any untoward incidents, the police personnel need to bring it to the notice of the inspector or higher ranked officers."

The hijab controversy which erupted at the Government PU College in Udupi in the last week of December had spread to various parts of the state.

Meanwhile, the proposed padayatra from Hejamadi to Surathkal demanding closure of the toll plaza at Surathkal, which was scheduled for March 15, has been postponed in light of prohibitory orders imposed by the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district administrations.

DYFI state president Muneer Katipalla said the district administrations have barred the holding of any rallies and processions.

The SDPI too has postponed a foot march demanding justice for the family of Dinesh, who was allegedly murdered by a Sangh Parivar leader in Dharmasthala. The foot march was scheduled to be held from Dharmasthala to Mangaluru till March 17.