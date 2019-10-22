‘Police martyrs’ kids should get free education’

Principal District and Sessions Judge Kadlooru Satyanarayanacharya on Monday favoured the opening of a school in Mangaluru in order to impart free education to the children of martyred police personnel.

“It should be ensured that children of police personnel, who die on duty, do not drop out from schools,” he stressed.

The judge was addressing the gathering at the Police Commemoration Day organised jointly by Dakshina Kannada district police and Mangaluru Police Commissionerate at the police parade ground on Monday.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha said that, in the past one year, as many as 292 police personnel – including two from Mangaluru and 12 from Karnataka – had died on duty.

IGP (Western range) Arun Chakravarthy, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh, Superintendent of Police B M Lakshmiprasad and others offered tribute to the police martyrs.

CISF

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at NMPT observed the Police Commemoration Day at the CISF unit in Panambur.

CISF Deputy Commandant Ashuthosh Gaur offered tributes to the martyrs.