Police, MCC officials stall wholesale vendors from carrying out business at Mangaluru's Central Market

The wholesale vendors who had decided to carry out business at Central Market in Mangaluru from Tuesday were stalled by the police and MCC officials from carrying out the business.

The vendors were shifted to APMC yard in Baikamapdy on April 8 as a measure to maintain social distance in the market to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and also to facilitate the work on demolition of the market to give way for the new market under Smart City Mission.

However, the wholesale vendors had decided to carry out the business at Central Market in Mangaluru, after obtaining a stay order from the High Court for the public notice issued by the MCC on shifting the vendors to APMC yard.

Police security has been strengthened at the market from all side to ensure that none of the traders enters the market. Senior MCC officials including Deputy Commissioner (Administration) Dr Santhosh Kumar are at the spot and are trying to convince the vendors.

The Central Market in Mangaluru has 151 wholesalers and 337 retail vendors.

MCC Commissioner in a notice served on June 8 had stated that the old Central Market building was in a dilapidated condition as per the report of the Executive Engineer PWD and all business activities from the building have been suspended keeping in mind the safety of the people. If anyone forcibly carries out business from the Central Market building, then the MCC will cancel the order on stalls earmarked for the vendors along with cancelling the trade license, the notice read.