Police monitor groups threatening Muslim women

Close on the heels of threats being issued against Muslim women wearing burqa and hijab in malls and cinema halls, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said he had sought a report from Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar on Friday.

The commissioner said that certain Muslim groups had threatened to discipline such women if their parents failed to discipline their daughters.

The police suspect the posts are from individuals residing in Dubai and Kuwait.

Sashikumar recollected that following controversial posts on Durgaparameshwari diety, the Ministry of Home Affairs had ordered deleting the ‘Mangalore Muslims’ page on Facebook page in 2016. But, some individuals made a slight change to launch ‘Manglore Muslims page with the earlier logo.

The police have detained individuals from Udupi and Mulki who had liked the logo of the ‘Manglore Muslims’ Facebook page.