Police open fire on man wanted in several cases in Karnataka

The police on Sunday opened fire at an accused who had reportedly attacked the police personnel while he was being taken to show a vehicle that was used by him for a previous offence, at Assaigoli behind Konaje police station.

Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said that arrested Muktar, a resident of Mangaluru attacked the police and tried to flee.

The police issued a warning and fired once in the air before firing on the leg of the arrested. There are 15 cases against the arrested. The police could not arrest him in six cases registered against him in various police stations for the last five years, the Commissioner said.

The injured Muktar has been shifted to K S Hegde Hospital in Deralakatte for treatment.