Police prevent clash at Kavoor PU college

DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 19 2022, 21:52 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2022, 23:23 ist

Tension prevailed when a Muslim girl student of Government PU College in Kavoor protesting outside the college under the scorching sun fell sick and collapsed on Saturday.

A student of the same college left Muslim students seething with anger after he attended classes wearing a saffron stole. The timely intervention of the police who were deployed at the college prevented clashes between students.

Earlier in the day, students of Government PU College and First Grade College in Kavoor continued their protest demanding that they be allowed to wear hijab inside classrooms.

"We have been standing outside the college for the past four days. We were not given permission to wear headscarves inside classrooms. One of our classmates fell sick and collapsed. The lecturers declaring that we were not their students refused to respond. Later, we shifted her to hospital in a private vehicle," the students charged. 

"We are denied entry inside classrooms. Even the doors of a separate room meant for students wearing hijab is also not opened. Lecturers are behaving inhumanly," they added.

