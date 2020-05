It was a double whammy for people who had organised a cock fight during the banned event during the lockdown.

The organisers not only lost the money waged on the cocks but also their prized cocks, which were auctioned by the police.

The police after raiding the cock fight had seized Rs 27,050 stake money, 18 mobile phones and 11 cocks worth Rs 16,500.

The seized cocks were auctioned after availing permission from the court. The cops had raised an amount of Rs 24,000 from auctioning the cocks.