Police register rioting case against youth involved in moral policing

Kadaba police on Friday acting on a complaint registered a case against a group of youth who had mentally harassed and had issued death threats to a tailor-woman about 10 days ago.

The 22-year-old complainant on July 12 had cooked Biryani for her friend's sister who was pregnant and had expressed a desire to eat Biryani. The complainant accompanied by the friend had handed over the Biryani to the sister. On reaching her house in Majalakke in Kadaba taluk, a group of youth who had arrived in vehicles issued death threats.

Based on her complaint, Kadaba police registered a case against Sudarshan Gellody, K Prashanth Kolya, Thamma Kalkadi, K Prasad Kolya and others under section 143 (unlawful assembly),147 (Punishment for rioting) ,504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace.), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) among others.

