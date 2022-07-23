Rioting case registered against youth in moral policing

Police register rioting case against youth involved in moral policing

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  Jul 23 2022, 06:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2022, 06:35 ist

Kadaba police on Friday acting on a complaint registered a case against a group of youth who had mentally harassed and had issued death threats to a tailor-woman about 10 days ago.

The 22-year-old complainant on July 12 had cooked Biryani for her friend's sister who was pregnant and had expressed a desire to eat Biryani. The complainant accompanied by the friend had handed over the Biryani to the sister. On reaching her house in Majalakke in Kadaba taluk, a group of youth who had arrived in vehicles issued death threats.

Based on her complaint, Kadaba police registered a case against Sudarshan Gellody, K Prashanth Kolya, Thamma Kalkadi, K Prasad Kolya and others under section 143 (unlawful assembly),147 (Punishment for rioting) ,504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace.), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) among others.
 

Karnataka
Mangaluru
Moral Policing

