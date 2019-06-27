Police seize goods vehicles ferrying people

Police have seized six pick up vans and a Maruti van in the town for ferrying people and students.

The police have requested the Regional Transport Authority to terminate the vehicle permits of the violators.

Speaking on the occasion, PSI Shivashankar said that the police have been following the directions of the department. As per the law, people cannot be ferried in goods transporting vehicles.

Also, students more than the stipulated capacity cannot be ferried in school vehicles. If violations are found, the vehicles will be seized and action will be recommended against the violators.

A campaign is being held to create awareness in this regard till July 8. Various competitions will also be held for students of schools and colleges. Rallies will also be carried out, Shivashankar added.