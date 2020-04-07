Police serve notice to WhatsApp group admin

Police have served a notice to the administrator of a WhatsApp group for posting communally sensitive content in the group.
A post containing a message of communal hatred was shared in the group 'Kushalanagara Hitarakshana Vedike'.
Based on a complaint, the administrator of the group, Nanjundaswamy, was summoned by the police and was served a notice along with a warning. Nanjundaswamy was made to give an undertaking in this regard, that the group would be deleted.
Nanjundaswamy said that the group comprised of members from various political parties and they were in a discussion with regard to religious issues.
