Police solve mysterious graffiti case in Mangaluru

Harsha
Harsha, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 03 2020, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2020, 16:03 ist
Credit: DH photo.

The Police succeeded in cracking the mysterious graffiti case in Mangaluru by arresting a 26-year-old working as an executive for a food aggregator.

Police sources said based on CCTV video footages and mobile phone call records one Nazeer Mohammed from Teerthahalli was arrested by Kadri police on Thursday morning.

Also read — ABVP, CPM condemn graffiti in Mangaluru, demand arrest of culprits

The back-to-back graffiti expressing support of terrorist organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Taliban had sent the police into a tizzy.
 

graffiti
Mangaluru
Karnataka

