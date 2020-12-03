Police solve mysterious graffiti case in Mangaluru

The Police succeeded in cracking the mysterious graffiti case in Mangaluru by arresting a 26-year-old working as an executive for a food aggregator.

Police sources said based on CCTV video footages and mobile phone call records one Nazeer Mohammed from Teerthahalli was arrested by Kadri police on Thursday morning.

The back-to-back graffiti expressing support of terrorist organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Taliban had sent the police into a tizzy.

