Police to create awareness on drug consumption, ragging

Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said police officers in Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate jurisdiction will create awareness against ragging, drug consumption and drug peddling in educational institutions.

Following incidents of clashes among student groups in colleges, ragging and drug consumption reported in city limits, North subdivision led by ACP Mahesh had convened a meeting of college, student representatives and awareness was created among students on legal actions they would face if cases under ragging, NDPS Act was registered against them.

In the South subdivision, public contact programmes and awareness programmes were being held in hostels and educational institutions. Similar programmes will be organised in the Central subdivision including Kadri, Barke, Urwa, Mangaluru North and East police station jurisdiction within a week, he said.

Police officers in Mangaluru Commissionerate limits will also hold meetings with educational institutions to discuss child safety norms being followed in their schools, he added.