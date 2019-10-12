Police to launch Pink WhatsApp group: Top cop

The city police will launch Pink group on the WhatsApp to ensure effective redressal of complaints from women students, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha said.

He was addressing the gathering at a workshop organised by Dakshina Kannada Working Journalists Association on drugs, cyber crime and communal harmony for students as part of its Brand Mangaluru initiative at Besant Women’s College.

He said the police had already formed beat wise WhatsApp groups at the police station level, as part of MyBeatMyPride drive.

The proposed pink group will help police respond to the security needs of women and assist them in any case of emergency, he added.

Urging youth not to fall prey to substance abuse, the commissioner appealed to the students to take part in activities that give them real happiness in life. There has been an increase in cyber crime in recent days.

Dr Harsha also shared tips with students on how not to become the victims of cyber crime.

The Commissioner during interaction said besides treatment even counseling is needed to help youth to overcome the problem of addiction. Citizens also play a vital role in checking crimes in society. Even parents should keep a watch on their children to ensure that they do not come under the influence of drugs.

He appealed to students to pass on any information about any illegal activities, to the police at the earliest.

College Correspondent Devanand Pai and Principal Satish Kumar Shetty were also present.