Police use drone camera to keep an eye on people

DHNS
DHNS, Kushalnagar,
  • Apr 24 2020, 21:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2020, 21:45 ist
Police use drone camera for monitoring the movement of people in Kushalnagar town. DH Photo

The police are using drone cameras to monitor the movement of people on the roads in the town to prevent them from roaming around unnecessarily.

Currently, the drone cameras are being used between the stretch of Tollgate to Guddehosur.

Though the police have alerted the public to strictly follow the guidelines during the lockdown, people are seen coming out of their houses. Thus, under the guidance of SP Suman D Pennekar, DySP Shailendra and Circle Inspector Mahesh, with the help of other staffers, have started to monitor the movements of the public through the drone cameras.

The police have warned the public that not to take out their vehicles and come out from their houses unnecessarily during the lockdown. Based on video footage or photographs captured by the drone cameras, the police will initiate strict action against those who violate the law, CPI Mahesh said.

In some residential layouts, youths, who were roaming, fled to their houses, after hearing the sound of the drone camera.

 

