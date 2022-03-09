Policeman dies of cardiac arrest

A policeman attached to Sampya Police Station died of cardiac arrest, while on his way to Swarga checkpost for duty, on Wednesday morning.

The deceased is Ganesh Naik, a resident of Adkasthala in Vittal.

Though he was rushed to the hospital in Adyanadka, the doctor referred him for ECG. By the time he was shifted to a hospital in Vittal, he breathed his last.

He had served in the police department for the last 17 years in Surathkal, Belthangady and Vittal stations.

He was transferred to Sampya two years ago.