Policeman on duty attacked in broad daylight in Mangaluru

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 17 2020, 09:59 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2020, 09:59 ist
A head constable on duty near New Chitra Junction in Mangaluru was attacked with lethal weapons in broad daylight.

The injured head constable was identified as Ganesh Kamath, attached to Mangaluru North Police Station. The injured was immediately shifted to a private hospital.

The police have launched a search for the miscreants. The police have already identified the bike rider and pillion rider who were part of the attack, said City Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash.

The Commissioner said that a special team has been formed to trace the culprits.

Mangaluru East Police have registered a case under IPC Section 332, 353, 307, and 34.

