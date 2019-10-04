Policy paralysis is a thing of past: Pralhad Joshi

Policy paralysis which was part of the UPA tenure in the centre, is a thing of the past. The Central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a decisive government, said Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mining Pralhad Joshi.

The minister had been interacting with entrepreneurs and chartered accountants at a programme organised at Hotel Ocean Pearl on Monday.

Joshi said that the government is keen on achieving industrial growth. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi also implemented many measures to encourage farmers. These steps are aimed at boosting the contribution of agriculture to the GDP. Unfortunately, the members of the Opposition have been portraying pro-industry measures as anti-poor, which is wrong,” the Union minister said.

Joshi further said, “The direct benefit transfer scheme has saved about Rs 1,50,000 crore to the Indian exchequer. The corruption has been curbed. Nobody can question the honesty of the prime minister.”

He said that, prior to the abrogation of Article 370, people shouted anti-national slogans in Kashmir. Separatist leaders were stripped of their security provisions. Section 144 is imposed on only six police stations in Kashmir, he pointed out.

The minister stressed, “However there are no plans by the centre to lift the special status in Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. These states would enjoy special status, owing to slow development. Arunachal Pradesh is an indivisible part of India.”

Mangaluru South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath and Chartered Accountant Shantaram Shetty were present on the occasion.