Polio: 73,970 children vaccinated in Udupi

As many as 2,764 volunteers and 133 supervisors from the Health Department in Udupi reached out to 73,970 children aged within 5 years to administer the polio drops on Sunday.

The target had been to administer polio drops to 74,846 children and 658 polio booths had been set up for the purpose.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Preethi Gehlot, said that although there are no fresh cases of polio that have been reported in India, there are cases prevailing in the neighbouring countries.

She was speaking after inaugurating the campaign at the Government of Karnataka Koosamma Shambhu Shetty Memorial Haji Abdullah Maternity and Children Hospital.

“There is every risk of the disease spreading to India, when people with active strain of the virus come from neighbouring countries,” she said and reminded, “The only way out is routine immunisation to keep away from such active strain of the virus.”

The officer also stressed that parents should ensure that their children are immunised.

In Dakshina Kannada

The Health Department team in Dakshina Kannada reached to 82% of the targeted children to administer the polio drops under the drive on Sunday.