Polling for MLC election under way in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

The polling for the biennial elections to the Legislative Council from Dakshina Kannada-Udupi local bodies constituency began at 8 am on Friday.

The polling was held in 389 polling stations including 231 in Dakshina Kannada.

The election is being held for two seats as the term of incumbent MLCs Kota Srinivas Poojary and K Prathap Chandra Shetty will end on January 5.

The election will decide the fate of minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, Congress candidate Manjunath Bhandari and SDPI candidate Ismail Shafi K.

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel exercised his franchise at a polling booth situated at Mangaluru City Corporation in Mangaluru.

The two-member DK local authorities constituency has 6,040 voters of whom 3,123 are women voters.

Madappady and Konaje Gram Panchayats in Dakshina Kannada have the lowest voters of five each while Yadamoge GP in Udupi has the lowest of four voters. Mangaluru City Corporation has the highest of 68 voters and Shiroor GP in Udupi has the highest of 44 voters. Of two districts with 14 taluks, Bantwal in DK has the highest of 903 voters while Hebri taluk in Udupi has the lowest of 122 voters. Of the 389 polling stations, 29 are hyper sensitive and 115 are sensitive stations.

