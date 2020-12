The polling officials themselves cleaned the premises of Government Higher Primary School at Hebbale in Thithimathi Gram Panchayat jurisdiction, on Saturday.

The school had remained closed since March owing to the outbreak of Covid-19.

When the polling officials visited the school with all the materials for the election, they were greeted with cobwebs and dust all over the classrooms. Weeds had grown outside the classrooms.

The officials cleaned the floor and removed the weeds for over an hour.