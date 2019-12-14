Ponds, lakes brimming with water in Nagarahole Park

After experiencing drought for four consecutive years, the ponds and lakes inside Nagarahole Rajiv Gandhi National Park are filled with water. The wild animals are quenching their thirst without any problem.

The National Park covers 848 square kilometres of area and has over 220 ponds and other water bodies.

In addition, there are small rivulets flowing inside the Park. The region had received a total of 200 centimetres of rainfall during the monsoon. Though the region had experienced bountiful rainfall even last year, the ponds and water bodies were not overflowing, said officials.

After experiencing drought for four years, the silt-filled ponds were desilted and a few ponds were also constructed inside the National Park limits. There is enough water in the lake situated at Anechowkooru checkpost.

The water bodies beside the road at Piriyapattana Booditittu are also full. These water bodies had remained dried up for the past 10 years.

A few had even lost their identity. The bountiful rain in the month of August has rejuvenated the water

bodies.

Aanecamp Kere of Majjigehalla, situated on the periphery of Nagarahole near Gonikoppa, is also full.

Nagarahole forest has been divided into eight ranges. Nagarahole, Mathigodu and Kallalla ranges come under Kodagu district limits while Hunsoor, Bitikippe, Dibikuppe, Antara Santhe and Veeranahosalli ranges come under Mysuru district. Mavakallu reserve forest has been included under wildlife division of Aanechowkooru range, said Nagarahole Wildlife Division ACF Prasanna Kumar.

To protect forest from summer, the department is planning to lay firelines, said the officials.