Pontiff for simple paryaya due to ‘responsibilities’

Krishnapura Mutt seer Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Swami, soon to ascend Paryaya Peeta, said that his two-year tenure comes with responsibilities that need to be carried out diligently.

The pontiff, after participating in the civic felicitation ceremony organised by Udupi CMC, stressed that he had no intention of spreading the infection.

“I prefer to celebrate Paryaya in a simple manner with emphasis on rituals and traditions. Lord Krishna does not expect grandeur. He expects devotion and dedication,” he stressed.

The seer said that if service to Lord is done with dedication, the devotees will also be happy.

“My Guru Sri Vishwotthama Theertha is responsible for what I am today,” he added.

The outgoing Admaru mutt seer Sri Eshapriya Theertha Swami lauded the most senior Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Swami for his passion for spirituality.

The seer said that the essence of commitment and depth of devotion is embedded within the senior seer.

Emphasising on meditation and spirituality, Admaru junior seer said that the world might be in distress.

The problems like forceful conversions may happen. But a spiritual commitment will eliminate all evils as Lord is compassionate on humankind, he added.

Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar said the beauty of spirituality lies in the strong foundation laid by seers and religious institutions.

He added that the Krishnapura Mutt Paryaya will bring happiness and peace to society.