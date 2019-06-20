Poojary favours special teams to nab cattle thieves

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojary on Thursday stressed on the need to form special teams in order to check the increasing cases of cattle trafficking in Udupi district.

“The incidents of cattle thefts are on the rise in Byndoor police station limits and Udupi Superintendent of Police Nisha James should take steps to ensure that the cattle lifters are arrested without further delay.”

Poojary, earlier, visited the houses of Daru Gaudthi and Parvathi of Yelajith village in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district.

Daru Gaudthi’s two cows and Parvathi’s three cows had been stolen from the cattlesheds by miscreants on Tuesday night.

Poojary also spoke to Byndoor police station Sub Inspector Thimmesh B N and sought stringent action against the miscreants.

He later told mediapersons that instances of cattle trafficking were on the rise in the coastal districts. Poor farmers who are rearing cows are being robbed of their only source of livelihood.

“I will speak about these rampant cattle trafficking with the Home Minister M B Patil,” he said. Poojary also threatened to hold protests if the government failed to come to the rescue of farmers.

“In such instances, the delay will embolden the miscreants involved in such activities,’’ he said.