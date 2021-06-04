Poor network connectivity in Ballamavati

People in Ballamavati Gram Panchayat limits have been facing inconvenience due to poor mobile phone network in the region.
People are not able to communicate with their friends and relatives by phone. Also, the employees who have been working from their homes cannot carry out their office work due to poor network connectivity.
The lack of proper network coverage has also hit the distribution of rice at the fair price shops. Therefore, the issue should be resolved at the earliest, said, villagers Chokira Bobby Bimaiah, Karvanada Appanna and others.
