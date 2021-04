The scheduled cricket tournament among Kodava families - Porkonda Cup - has been postponed, said Porkonda Cricket Cup president P Bopanna.

He said that the cricket tournament was supposed to be held at Virajpet Government PU College ground in 2020.

But, owing to the lockdown, the tournament was postponed. This year, owing to the second wave of Covid-19, the organisers did not get permission from the authorities, he said.

The next date of the tournament will be announced later, he added.