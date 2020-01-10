'Poshan Abhiyan will be launched within a fortnight'

Minister for Women and Children Welfare Shashikala Jolle said the government would implement the Centre’s most ambitious programme, ‘Poshan Abhiyan’, within a fortnight.

“For the next five months, steps will be initiated to ensure the success of the programme,” she said after inaugurating the newly built office of Deputy Director of Women and Child Welfare Department on Balabhavan premises. Under the scheme Anganawadi assistants and workers will receive smart phones to record details of a child’s growth.

She said the honorarium for Anganawadi workers was increased by Rs 2,000. “Attempts will be made to ensure that the salary is credited to the accounts of Anganwadis by 10th of every month. Sixty per cent of the vacant posts will be filled at the earliest to ensure effective functioning of the department,” she assured.

Suggestion sought

The work burden of Anganawadi workers and assistants will be reduced, she promised and invited suggestions on giving a dignified name to Anganwadi workers. The minister said the Deputy Directors of Women and Child Welfare Department were made to attend personality development workshops.

This will also be extended to Anganawadi workers and assistants, she added.