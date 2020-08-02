Postal cover in memory of former MLA K V Gowda

A postal cover in memory of former MLA late Kujugodu Kattemane Venkatramana Gowda was released on account of his 115th birth anniversary. He was elected from undivided Puttur constituency for the first time under Madras state.

K V Gowda was elected as an MLA during the first election held after India’s Independence. Puttur Assembly constituency came under Madras state back then. He had worked for the development of Puttur, Sullia and Belthangady taluks.

A special cover on Lion-tailed macaque (Singalika) found in the Western Ghats was released on the occasion.

Puttur postal division Senior Superintendent of Post K V Anathramu, Assistant Superintendent of Post Joseph Rodriges, K V Gowda’s son K V Sudheer, Pilikula Biological Park senior scientific officer Jerald Vikram Lobo and others were present.