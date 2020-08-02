Postal cover in memory of former MLA K V Gowda released

Postal cover in memory of former MLA K V Gowda

DHNS
DHNS, Subrahmanya,
  • Aug 02 2020, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2020, 22:51 ist
Puttur Division Senior Superintendent of Post K V Ananthramu unveils a special postal cover.

A postal cover in memory of former MLA late Kujugodu Kattemane Venkatramana Gowda was released on account of his 115th birth anniversary. He was elected from undivided Puttur constituency for the first time under Madras state.

K V Gowda was elected as an MLA during the first election held after India’s Independence. Puttur Assembly constituency came under Madras state back then. He had worked for the development of Puttur, Sullia and Belthangady taluks.

A special cover on Lion-tailed macaque (Singalika) found in the Western Ghats was released on the occasion.

Puttur postal division Senior Superintendent of Post K V Anathramu, Assistant Superintendent of Post Joseph Rodriges, K V Gowda’s son K V Sudheer, Pilikula Biological Park senior scientific officer Jerald Vikram Lobo and others were present.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kujugodu Kattemane Venkatramana Gowda
postal cover
released
115th birth anniversary

What's Brewing

Bannerghatta park welcomes birth of elephant calf

Bannerghatta park welcomes birth of elephant calf

How to stay safer on mass transit

How to stay safer on mass transit

The time of Ram Mandir is upon us

The time of Ram Mandir is upon us

What’s going on with TikTok? Here’s what we know

What’s going on with TikTok? Here’s what we know

 