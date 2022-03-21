Postal dept, MCC to provide birth/death certificate at doorstep

For the first time in Southern India, the postal department and Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) jointly launched an initiative to deliver birth and death certificates at the doorstep of applicants.

Accordingly, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Superintendent of Posts, Mangaluru Division of Posts, Sriharsha, and MCC Mayor Premananda Shetty at the MCC office on Monday.

Sriharsha said under the new initiative, the applicant after submitting an application seeking registration of births or deaths on the e-janma portal at the MCC office, need not come again to the corporation office to collect the certificate, as in past.

While applying for a birth or death certificate, an additional form needs to be filled up in the prescribed format on receiving certificate through the post, before submitting it to corporation office. The certificate generated will be sent through speed post throughout India and on delivery Rs 100 needs to be paid to the postman. This fee is irrespective of distance within the country, he added.

The certificate will generally be issued within 30 days of applying. The postal department will collect the certificate from the corporation and dispatch it to the applicant within five days, he said.

The certificate will be delivered in a specially designed postal cover. The speed post can be tracked on www.indiapost.gov.in and SMS alerts will be sent to applicants from time to time, added Sriharsha.

The facility of delivering birth and death certificates at the doorstep is available in Ambala in Haryana and Jammu post offices, said Sriharsha.

MCC Mayor Premananda Shetty said that the initiative will save time for applicants. It is of immense help to people residing in far-off locations.

Presently, MCC is getting applications towards issuing 100 birth and 60 death certificates per day, he said.

During the launch of the initiative, the birth certificate of Hiranmayi Mallya was handed over to the postman, to be issued to her father Akshay Mallya and the death certificate of Ninga Reddy of Itagi in Ranibennuru taluk was handed over to his son Sanjiva Reddy.

Deputy Mayor Sumangala, MCC ruling party whip Sudhir Shetty Kannur and MCC Commissioner Akshy Shridhar were also present.

‘Good response for payment of water bills at post offices’

Superintendent of Posts, Mangaluru Division of Posts, Sriharsha, said that there is a good response for payment of water bills at post offices.

Presently, on average 100 water bills are received at a post office in the division per day, he added.