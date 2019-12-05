Postcard campaign for capital punishment to rapists

Udupi, DHNS: Udupi District Rajeev Gandhi Panchayat Raj Association has demanded capital punishment for the culprits involved in the brutal rape and murder of 27-year-old veterinary doctor Priyanka Reddy in Telangana.

During a post card campaign addressed to the President here, at Head Post Office, the agitators demanded that all four accused should be given capital punishment.

Describing the incident as dreadful and disgusting, Congress leader Dr Suneetha Shetty urged stringent action.

She lamented that even after 72 years of independence, women were not safe in the country. Stringent laws are necessary to curtail the violence against women. She said that the culprits who were involved in rape and murder of Dr Reddy should be punished, so that others should learn from the incident and never indulge in such heinous activities.

Association Coordinator Roshni Oliver urged the government to take stern measures against the criminals involved in the incident.