Pothole-ridden interstate road irks motorists

The interstate Aanechowkoor Road that passes near Nagarahole Rajiv Gandhi National Park is ridden with potholes. The road connects Mysuru, Virajpet, Makutta and Kannur.

The pothole-ridden road stretch has been inconveniencing the motorists. It has also resulted in accidents.

The interstate road from Allur in Periyapattana to Majjigehall in Thithimathi covering a distance of 11 km passes through the forest.

A total of 22 humps have been laid on the stretch for the protection of wild animals. The potholes on these humps have also been inconveniencing the motorists.

"We have to change the gear near each hump, which in turn affects a smooth commute," said a driver, Annayya.

The humps were laid four years ago, to check animals falling under the wheels of vehicles while crossing the road. However, the road has not seen asphalting for the last few years.

The road from Majjigehalla to Maroor Haadi covering a distance of 1 km was asphalted in April.

The road from Majjigehalla to the Thithimathi police station stretch is a nightmare for motorists. Though PWD assistant engineer Naveen had said that the road will be asphalted shortly, the work has not been taken up yet.

Even the work on a culvert is moving at a snail's pace.

Zilla Raitha Sangha secretary Nallur Sujay Bopaiah said that now the density of vehicles on the road is less with the restriction on the movement of vehicles to Kerala. It is better to asphalt the road before the restrictions are eased.

He warned of filing a case against PWD engineers if more accidents occur due to the pathetic condition of the road.

On the other hand, Ponnampet, Kirugoor, Nallur and Ponnappasanthe road works are lying neglected for the last year.

To widen the road, fences of coffee estates were cleared and trees were felled. Even after one year, the work has not commenced yet. The incomplete road work has been inconveniencing the road users.

"My coffee plantation is at Kirugoor. I am not able to drive my car to my plantation owing to the poor condition of the road," said coffee grower, P B Poonaccha.

Vinod, an auto driver, said ït is difficult to drive on the pothole-ridden road.

"We have to spend our earnings on the spare parts of the vehicles after riding on this road," he added.

Thithimathi Gram Panchayat former president Shivakumar said, "The passengers are inconvenienced due to the pothole-ridden road. The potholes should be filled at Aanechowkoor and Thithimathi for a smooth commute."