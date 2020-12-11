Pothole-ridden Kumbaladalu Road: Villagers warn poll boycott

Complaining that Moornadu-Kumbaladalu-Kottamudi-Napoklu road is crying for attention, the villagers have warned to boycott the Gram Panchayat elections.

The elected representatives and officials have failed to initiate measures to repair the road. The villagers are inconvenienced owing to the poor condition of Kumbaladalu road that provides connectivity to Moornadu and Napoklu.

The road provides connectivity to Kumbaladalu, Kuyyangeri, Hodavada, Kottamudi, and Hodduru villages. However, the pothole-ridden road has been inviting danger to the motorists.

Though foundation for the road development work at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore was initiated in February 2018, the road work was suspended in 2019, alleged the villagers.

This is the only prime road that provides connectivity to Kumbaladalu. This is an alternative road connecting Moornadu and Napoklu when River Cauvery overflows on the road near Hodduru during monsoon.

Hundreds of vehicles ply on the stretch daily. However, the authorities concerned have failed to initiate measures to repair it.

In the name of development of the road, pits were dug on either side of the road and all the soil were dumped to the drains.

The villagers alleged that the contractor is missing for the last one year. The surface of the road has been chipped off.

A KSRTC bus that was operating four trips between Madikeri and Napoklu has stopped its service owing to the poor condition of the road. Further, the narrow road also inconveniences the movement of vehicles.

If the officials fail to initiate measures to repair the road, the residents will boycott the election, warned the villagers.