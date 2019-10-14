Pothole-ridden road welcomes visitors to Theerthodbhava

Cauvery Theerthodbhava is just days away, but the authorities concerned have yet to take any measures to repair the pothole-ridden road from Madikeri to Talacauvery.

Cauvery Theerthodbhava will be held in Talacauvery on October 18. A large number of devotees from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka will take part in the Theertodbhava. However, due to the negligence of the authorities, they face an uncomfortable journey on the road leading to Talacauvery.

The potholes greet motorists at every stage. Only the weeds which grow beside the road have been cleared.

Local residents say that hundreds of vehicles pass through the road daily. In spite of it, the authorities have even failed to take up the work on stormwater drains beside the road. Rain for a day damages the entire stretch. It is a roller-coaster ride for the commuters daily.

Thalathamane resident B V Jeevan said, “In spite of the government sanctioning grants for the development of rural roads, the funds are not utilised properly.”

Katakeri resident Lokesh said the concerned department should repair the main road leading to Bhagamandala before the Theerthodbhava.

Mohan, another resident of Katakeri, said, “The alternative road to Bhagamandala via Katakeri is also not repaired. Despite numerous complaints to the district administration, no measures have been taken to repair the road.”

About 10-km of the road from Madikeri Junction to Talacauvery is in deplorable condition. The road was developed last year after a huge amount of money was spent. It should have lasted at least for a few years. The stretch at Thalathamane, Appangala and Udothmotte develops potholes throughout the year, alleged local residents.

This year, the road was not repaired even before Madikeri Dasara. A few potholes were filled with gravel, which has led to accidents on the road, said Appangala resident M Mahesh.

Bhagamandala resident Prabhu said, “About 200 metres of the road has been completely damaged following the natural calamity at Kopatti near Cherambane, which should be repaired before the Talacauvery

fair.”