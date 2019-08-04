Pothole-ridden roads haunt citizens of Madikeri

The pothole-filled roads in the town are causing a lot of inconvenience to vehicle users. In spite of submitting petitions to officials to repair the roads, the City Municipality Council (CMC) has turned blind eye to it.

Barring concrete roads, the condition of other asphalted roads is pathetic. The pothole-filled roads have also become a problem for tourists.

The potholes on Race Course Road, the road leading to Kodandarama Temple from Ranipete, Vidyanagar Road, Convent Road, Putani Nagara Road and Ranipete Road are a nightmare for people. Not only this, the potholes are causing problems to commuters near Gandhi Maidan as well.

Though the CMC had filled the potholes on the road near SAI Hockey Ground, it has turned slushy following heavy rain. As a result, senior citizens and children are facing inconvenience while walking on the road.

Travelling on Vidyanagara Road leading to the newly built Zilla Panchayat building and the court has become a headache for the commuters. The building has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 26 crore. But the road leading to the building is crying for attention, autorickshaw drivers said

The condition of the road leading to Kendriya Vidyalaya at Vidyanagara is no different. The slushy road is inconveniencing the movement of the children. Due to lack of stormwater drains, water flows on the Junior College Road, Chowki, Race Course Road and near Government Bus Stand causing a lot of inconvenience to pedestrians.

The residents said, “The pothole-filled roads are common during monsoon. They are filled with gravel during summer. It is just a waste of money.”

Congress leader K U Abdul Razak said, “The CMC commissioner has failed to develop the roads though the funds are available.”

Some former CMC members said, “The road was dug to lay UGD works. Later, the road dug was filled with soil and it was not asphalted. As a result, a majority of the roads are filled with potholes.”

Ganapathi Beedi residents have filled the potholes on their road voluntarily. Madikeri Hitharakshnana Vedike president Ravi Gowda said the CMC should temporarily fill the potholes once the rain recedes. “If it fails to repair the roads, then we will stage a protest by planting banana plants on the road.”