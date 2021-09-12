Pothole-ridden roads make life miserable for motorists

The surfacing of the potholes on the national highway, state highway and village roads have been inconveniencing the motorists.

The people in interior villages have been demanding full-fledged and all-weather roads.

The potholes on the roads in Kodlipete hobli have made the roads unmotorable. These potholes have led to several mishaps.

The visitors are welcomed with potholes on Virajpet Main Road and the road connecting Hassan district.

The road leading to Shanthapura Junction, police check post, Kadepete, Ganapathi Temple, bus stand, Basaveshwara Temple, Junior College, Handpost, Doddakunda Junction, Keraganahalli, Byadagotta Gram Panchayat, Shivaralli, Moodaravalli and Gudugalale to Gopalapura are riddled with potholes.

"The motorists are forced to look for a road amid the potholes from Shanthapura to Kerodi bridge," said a trader, B M Lathif.

"The roads in the hobli have not seen asphalting or repairs for the last several years. Owing to heavy rainfall, the roads get damaged frequently. The elected representatives and officials only ensure that the potholes are filled after the monsoon. No steps have been taken to prepare an action plan to asphalt the roads completely," said the villagers.

The roads leading to villages in Kelakodli, Hampapura, Keraganahalli, Doddakunda, Bydagotta and Besoor panchayat jurisdiction are waiting for repair. The roads in Kattepura villages have become unmotorable.

The villagers struggle to ferry senior citizens and patients to hospitals in case of emergency. The main road behind the bus stand in Shanivarasanthe, shandy market road, Kalyana Mantapa road, the roading connecting Panduranga Temple to Kadepete and Kallalli-Kallare roads too are crying for attention.

"The roads in the interior areas have been completely damaged. It is a herculean task to drive autorickshaws on such roads. The autos get damaged frequently following the poor condition of the road," said Auto Drivers' Association president D C Somanna.

Bydagotta Gram Panchayat member M M Haneef said, "The roads from Kirikodli to Shadimahal, Doddakunda to Arakalagoodu-Byadagotta Junction that were laid under Hemavathi Rehabilitation Scheme are in a deplorable condition. We literally have to search for asphalt on the stretch. The road has remained in the same condition for the last one year."

K T Appaji, a farmer from Kattepura, said, "The roads connecting Kattepura, Hippugalale and Coffeekana have not seen any repair for the last 20 years. These villages come up in the Hemavathi river submerge area. On the one hand, the villagers face elephant menace, on the other hand, the poor condition of the roads inconvenience the villagers in commuting."