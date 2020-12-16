Pothole-ridden roads, unscientific disposal of waste haunt Hanagallu

Pothole-ridden roads and unscientific disposal of garbage haunt the residents of Hanagallu Gram Panchayat in Somwarpet.

The villagers hope that at least with the new members who will be elected shortly, the problems will find a solution.

Heaps of garbage dumped all over the road has been posing a hindrance to the residents. The Gram Panchayat authorities have not kept waste bins for the disposal of garbage anywhere in the Gram Panchayat jurisdiction.

Chowdlu Gram Panchayat situated adjacent to Hanagallu GP has made arrangement to collect garbage in the morning. No such arrangements have been made in our Gram Panchayat, said the residents.

The roads in the village are crying for attention, especially at Housing Board road and Kalkadndoor road. The pothole-ridden roads have been inconveniencing the residents.

Owing to the bad roads, several motorists have met with accidents and suffered injuries, said residents of Housing Board Colony and Kalkandooru.

A resident, Mohan, said the new members should give priority to solving issues pertaining to infrastructure development.

The road leading to the Housing Board is in a pathetic condition for the last several years. In spite of bringing the issue to the notice of the concerned authorities, no measures have been taken to repair the road, said a resident, Venkatesh.

GP former president Renuka Venkatesh said, “We had tried to address the grievances during our tenure. A vehicle has been arranged to collect the garbage. The vehicle will be flagged off after the election.”