Pothole-ridden Vamadapadavu inconveniences motorists

The main road in Vamadapadavu in Bantwal is ridden with potholes, causing inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians.

The surface of the road has been ripped off at Paledamara and other places along the stretch.

“Patchworks were taken up to fill the potholes when the public complained about the poor condition of the road. There is a need to find a permanent solution to prevent the formation of potholes. Every monsoon, potholes surface, causing inconvenience to the people. The road should be concreted," urged the local residents.

An alternative road has been constructed to provide connectivity from Bantwal to Manihalla, Vagga-Kadabettu, Sornakadu, Kudkoli and Annalike.

Many government schools, degree college, PU college and a hostel are located in Vamadapadavu. People travelling to Venoor and Poonjalkatte were also using the same road.

Muddy water gets sprayed on the pedestrians whenever a speeding vehicle passes on the road.

Zilla Panchayat member Tungappa Bangera said he had drawn the attention of engineers to the potholes on the stretch.

"The local MLA has promised to release funds for the concreting of the road," he said.