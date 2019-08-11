Pouring rain shoots air ticket prices northwards

Heavy rain coupled with the closure of Charmadi Ghat, Shiradi Ghat (night) and Sampaje Ghat in Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu districts, has upped flight ticket prices between Mangaluru and Bengaluru.

The airlines have hiked ticket prices for all flights. The airfares are usually between Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000. But now it seems that the airlines want to make the most of the situation.

The price for one-way economy class for August 12 ranges from Rs 9,964 to 15,948. While the ticket fare on August 13 ranges from Rs 5,763 to Rs 11,118. The ticket fare on August 15 comes down and ranges between Rs 3,454 to Rs 6,394.

D P Satish in his tweet had said, “Airlines jack up prices for Bengaluru-Mangaluru flights. One-way ticket costs Rs 14,000 to Rs 17,000. According to a @prajavani report some have paid up to Rs 53,600 for one way journey! All Ghats roads closed. Railways suspends trains#KarnatakaRains."